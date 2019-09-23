Comparing of NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoString Technologies Inc. 27 7.40 N/A -2.74 0.00 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 5 142.60 N/A -2.95 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for NanoString Technologies Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoString Technologies Inc. 0.00% -166.7% -51.1% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -78.2% -67.1%

Volatility and Risk

NanoString Technologies Inc. has a 1.06 beta, while its volatility is 6.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s 85.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.85 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NanoString Technologies Inc. are 4.8 and 4.5. Competitively, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has 7.3 and 7.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NanoString Technologies Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.3% of NanoString Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 46.5% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.4% of NanoString Technologies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.14% 11.92% 26.53% 51.22% 189.26% 121.58% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22%

For the past year NanoString Technologies Inc. was more bullish than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Summary

NanoString Technologies Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.