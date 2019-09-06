Comparing of Nanometrics Incorporated (NANO) and Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) and Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) compete with each other in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nanometrics Incorporated 31 2.39 N/A 1.80 17.41 Enphase Energy Inc. 17 9.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

Demonstrates Nanometrics Incorporated and Enphase Energy Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nanometrics Incorporated 0.00% 14.7% 12.2% Enphase Energy Inc. 0.00% 368% -1.2%

Volatility and Risk

Nanometrics Incorporated is 59.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.59. From a competition point of view, Enphase Energy Inc. has a 0.97 beta which is 3.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Nanometrics Incorporated is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4. The Current Ratio of rival Enphase Energy Inc. is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. Nanometrics Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Enphase Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Nanometrics Incorporated and Enphase Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nanometrics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00 Enphase Energy Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The consensus target price of Nanometrics Incorporated is $40, with potential upside of 42.76%. Meanwhile, Enphase Energy Inc.’s consensus target price is $44.5, while its potential upside is 74.99%. The data provided earlier shows that Enphase Energy Inc. appears more favorable than Nanometrics Incorporated, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 90.6% of Nanometrics Incorporated shares and 53.9% of Enphase Energy Inc. shares. Nanometrics Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 5.4%. Insiders Competitively, held 2.1% of Enphase Energy Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nanometrics Incorporated -13.15% -11.03% -13.53% 1.62% -13.55% 14.82% Enphase Energy Inc. 40.61% 53.83% 116.87% 293.16% 395.6% 495.14%

For the past year Nanometrics Incorporated’s stock price has smaller growth than Enphase Energy Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Nanometrics Incorporated beats Enphase Energy Inc.

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices worldwide. It offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements. The company's materials characterization products include systems that are used to monitor the physical, optical, electrical, and material characteristics of discrete electronic industry, opto-electronic, high brightness LEDs, solar photovoltaics, compound semiconductor, strained silicon, and silicon-on-insulator devices, including composition, crystal structure, layer thickness, dopant concentration, contamination, and electron mobility. Nanometrics Incorporated was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells microinverter systems for residential and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s semiconductor-based microinverter system converts direct current electricity to alternating current (AC) electricity at the individual solar module level. It also offers energy storage systems, including its AC battery; and energy monitoring and control services. The company sells its microinverter systems primarily to distributors, as well as directly to large installers through original equipment manufacturers and strategic partners. Enphase Energy, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Petaluma, California.