Comparing of Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Both Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 44.92 N/A -2.16 0.00 Vericel Corporation 18 8.94 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Vericel Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Vericel Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6%

Volatility and Risk

Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s 2.49 beta indicates that its volatility is 149.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Vericel Corporation’s 2.82 beta is the reason why it is 182.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Vericel Corporation are 8.5 and 8.2 respectively. Vericel Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Vericel Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00 Vericel Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Vericel Corporation’s consensus target price is $23.5, while its potential upside is 21.95%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 53% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc shares and 85.3% of Vericel Corporation shares. Insiders held 0.1% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.7% of Vericel Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nabriva Therapeutics plc 19.57% 5.36% 35.47% 27.31% -44.78% 88.36% Vericel Corporation -5.02% -7.89% -5.96% 5.77% 27.16% -2.07%

For the past year Nabriva Therapeutics plc had bullish trend while Vericel Corporation had bearish trend.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.