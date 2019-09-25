Comparing of Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

This is a contrast between Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 43.98 N/A -2.10 0.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 4.36 N/A -0.39 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0.00% -162.3% -117.6% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2%

Risk & Volatility

Nabriva Therapeutics plc is 140.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.4. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.2 beta is the reason why it is 20.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. On the competitive side is, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 5.3 Current Ratio and a 5.3 Quick Ratio. Nabriva Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.6% and 96.2% respectively. About 0.61% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.25% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nabriva Therapeutics plc -0.21% -1.86% 9.45% 24.35% -11.71% 62.67% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.94% -9.88% 3.17% 5.07% -17.99% -0.87%

For the past year Nabriva Therapeutics plc has 62.67% stronger performance while Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -0.87% weaker performance.

Summary

Nabriva Therapeutics plc beats on 4 of the 7 factors Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.