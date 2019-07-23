Comparing of Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 46.25 N/A -2.16 0.00 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 614.02 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 highlights Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -315.3% -223.3%

Risk and Volatility

Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s 2.49 beta indicates that its volatility is 149.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has a 1.97 beta which is 97.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

5.6 and 5.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nabriva Therapeutics plc. Its rival Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.5 and 7.4 respectively. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 53% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc shares and 6.3% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation shares. 0.1% are Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.2% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nabriva Therapeutics plc 19.57% 5.36% 35.47% 27.31% -44.78% 88.36% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation -1.16% -4.76% -31.45% -17.07% -56.85% 29.77%

For the past year Nabriva Therapeutics plc was more bullish than Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Summary

Nabriva Therapeutics plc beats Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.