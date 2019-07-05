Comparing of Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)

We are contrasting Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 50.64 N/A -2.16 0.00 Genprex Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.88 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Genprex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Genprex Inc. 0.00% -155.1% -143.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Nabriva Therapeutics plc is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.6. The Current Ratio of rival Genprex Inc. is 22.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 22.8. Genprex Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 53% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 14.4% of Genprex Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.1% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.3% of Genprex Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nabriva Therapeutics plc 19.57% 5.36% 35.47% 27.31% -44.78% 88.36% Genprex Inc. -2.72% 1.42% 25.46% 23.45% -79.66% 62.73%

For the past year Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s stock price has bigger growth than Genprex Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Nabriva Therapeutics plc beats Genprex Inc.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.