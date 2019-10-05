Comparing of Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE)

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc
|2
|-0.02
|59.84M
|-2.10
|0.00
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|1
|0.00
|8.62M
|-0.78
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Alterity Therapeutics Limited.
Profitability
Table 2 has Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc
|2,801,366,977.20%
|-162.3%
|-117.6%
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|778,399,855.52%
|-56.4%
|-49.9%
Volatility and Risk
Nabriva Therapeutics plc has a 2.4 beta, while its volatility is 140.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s 3.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.03 beta.
Liquidity
Nabriva Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 5.6 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s Current Ratio is 4.4 and has 4.4 Quick Ratio. Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alterity Therapeutics Limited.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Alterity Therapeutics Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.6% and 3.1%. About 0.61% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Alterity Therapeutics Limited has 18.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc
|-0.21%
|-1.86%
|9.45%
|24.35%
|-11.71%
|62.67%
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|-9.73%
|-21.09%
|-40.59%
|-28.87%
|-53.26%
|-21.09%
For the past year Nabriva Therapeutics plc had bullish trend while Alterity Therapeutics Limited had bearish trend.
Summary
Nabriva Therapeutics plc beats Alterity Therapeutics Limited on 6 of the 10 factors.
Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.