Comparing of Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) and Its Competitors

As Research Services company, Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0% of Myriad Genetics Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.25% of all Research Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Myriad Genetics Inc. has 0.2% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 3.26% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Myriad Genetics Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myriad Genetics Inc. 0.00% 1.50% 1.00% Industry Average 3.79% 3.80% 1.77%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Myriad Genetics Inc. and its competitors’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Myriad Genetics Inc. N/A 30 160.99 Industry Average 18.70M 493.30M 138.52

Myriad Genetics Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently higher P/E ratio Myriad Genetics Inc. is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Myriad Genetics Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Myriad Genetics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.67 1.50 2.33

$38.67 is the consensus price target of Myriad Genetics Inc., with a potential upside of 75.06%. The rivals have a potential upside of 33.69%. Given Myriad Genetics Inc.’s competitors higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Myriad Genetics Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Myriad Genetics Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Myriad Genetics Inc. 1.39% 6% -8.71% 0.83% -31.84% 0.24% Industry Average 1.97% 3.17% 10.80% 14.71% 48.38% 21.00%

For the past year Myriad Genetics Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Myriad Genetics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.1 and a Quick Ratio of 2.9. Competitively, Myriad Genetics Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.16 and has 2.00 Quick Ratio. Myriad Genetics Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Myriad Genetics Inc.’s competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Myriad Genetics Inc. is 19.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.81. Competitively, Myriad Genetics Inc.’s rivals are 21.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.79 beta.

Dividends

Myriad Genetics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Myriad Genetics Inc.’s competitors beat Myriad Genetics Inc.

Myriad Genetics, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BART, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents. It also provides COLARIS, a DNA sequencing test for colorectal and uterine cancer; COLARIS AP, a DNA sequencing test for colorectal cancer; Vectra DA, a protein quantification test for assessing the disease activity of rheumatoid arthritis; Prolaris, a RNA expression test for assessing the aggressiveness of prostate cancer; and EndoPredict, a RNA expression test for assessing the aggressiveness of breast cancer. In addition, the company offers myPath Melanoma, a RNA expression test for diagnosing melanoma; myChoice HRD, a companion diagnostic to measure three modes of homologous recombination deficiency; and GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients. Further, it provides biomarker discovery, and pharmaceutical and clinical services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical research industries; and operates an internal medicine emergency hospital primarily for internal medicine and hemodialysis. The company has collaboration with AstraZeneca for the development of an indication for BRACAnalysis CDx. Myriad Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.