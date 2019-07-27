Comparing of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

This is a contrast between Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myovant Sciences Ltd. 16 0.00 N/A -3.80 0.00 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 86 97.70 N/A -2.86 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -451.3% -153.5% Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 3.5 and a Quick Ratio of 3.5. Competitively, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and has 5.2 Quick Ratio. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 246.26% for Myovant Sciences Ltd. with average price target of $25. On the other hand, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 103.92% and its average price target is $185. Based on the results delivered earlier, Myovant Sciences Ltd. is looking more favorable than Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31.6% and 67.8% respectively. 0.1% are Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Myovant Sciences Ltd. -25.52% -35.45% -36.99% -29.12% -38.31% -17.67% Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7.76% 11.72% 7.4% 40.68% 192.85% 64.96%

For the past year Myovant Sciences Ltd. had bearish trend while Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.