Comparing of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX)

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myovant Sciences Ltd. 16 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 25.53 N/A -0.90 0.00

Demonstrates Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -590.4% -157% Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -44.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Myovant Sciences Ltd. is 2.3 while its Current Ratio is 2.3. Meanwhile, Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.8 while its Quick Ratio is 4.8. Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 259.71% and an $25 average price target. Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10.67 average price target and a 115.99% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Myovant Sciences Ltd. looks more robust than Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 33.4% and 80.3% respectively. 56.5% are Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Myovant Sciences Ltd. -9.21% -18.18% -59.09% -61.14% -63.47% -56.12% Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.09% -9.73% 7.82% 19.56% -35.26% 28.1%

For the past year Myovant Sciences Ltd. had bearish trend while Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products. The company also offers Relistor-subcutaneous injection for the treatment of opioid induced constipation (OIC) in advanced-illness adult patients receiving palliative care when laxative therapy has not been sufficient, as well as for treatment of OIC in patients with non-cancer pain; and Relistor-oral tablets for the treatment of OIC. The company has license agreement with Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development and commercialization of Relistor worldwide; and with Amgen Fremont, Inc. to use its XenoMouse technology for generating human antibodies to PSMA, as well as has collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics, Inc. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.