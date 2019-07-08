Comparing of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

We will be comparing the differences between Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myovant Sciences Ltd. 17 0.00 N/A -3.80 0.00 Oragenics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 highlights Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Oragenics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -451.3% -153.5% Oragenics Inc. 0.00% -255.8% -93.8%

Liquidity

Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 3.5 while its Quick Ratio is 3.5. On the competitive side is, Oragenics Inc. which has a 18.8 Current Ratio and a 18.8 Quick Ratio. Oragenics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Oragenics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Oragenics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$25 is Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s average price target while its potential upside is 187.69%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Oragenics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31.6% and 24.3% respectively. Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Oragenics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Myovant Sciences Ltd. -25.52% -35.45% -36.99% -29.12% -38.31% -17.67% Oragenics Inc. -2.48% -8.99% -45.82% -51.24% -59.36% -43.22%

For the past year Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Oragenics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Oragenics Inc. beats Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.