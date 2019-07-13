Comparing of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Both Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myovant Sciences Ltd. 17 0.00 N/A -3.80 0.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 16.55 N/A -0.98 0.00

Demonstrates Myovant Sciences Ltd. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Myovant Sciences Ltd. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -451.3% -153.5% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -19.6% -13.7%

Liquidity

Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 3.5 and a Quick Ratio of 3.5. Competitively, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 and has 6.6 Quick Ratio. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Myovant Sciences Ltd. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 191.04% upside potential and a consensus price target of $25. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $35 consensus price target and a 102.20% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Myovant Sciences Ltd. looks more robust than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Myovant Sciences Ltd. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 31.6% and 81%. Insiders owned 0.1% of Myovant Sciences Ltd. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.8% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Myovant Sciences Ltd. -25.52% -35.45% -36.99% -29.12% -38.31% -17.67% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.54% -2.81% 25.94% 28.75% 172.21% 22.68%

For the past year Myovant Sciences Ltd. had bearish trend while KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Myovant Sciences Ltd. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.