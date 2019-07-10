Comparing of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myovant Sciences Ltd. 17 0.00 N/A -3.80 0.00 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -91.64 0.00

Demonstrates Myovant Sciences Ltd. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Myovant Sciences Ltd. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -451.3% -153.5% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 3.5 and a Quick Ratio of 3.5. Competitively, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s Current Ratio is 6.9 and has 6.9 Quick Ratio. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Myovant Sciences Ltd. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s average price target is $25, while its potential upside is 181.85%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 31.6% of Myovant Sciences Ltd. shares and 13.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares. 0.1% are Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Myovant Sciences Ltd. -25.52% -35.45% -36.99% -29.12% -38.31% -17.67% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. -9.3% -25.48% -18.18% -41.21% -85.73% -22.52%

For the past year Myovant Sciences Ltd. was less bearish than InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Summary

Myovant Sciences Ltd. beats on 4 of the 7 factors InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.