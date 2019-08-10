Comparing of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Since Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myovant Sciences Ltd. 16 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 127 5.48 N/A 5.49 20.63

Table 1 demonstrates Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -590.4% -157% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 14% 9.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Myovant Sciences Ltd. are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. Its competitor Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 and its Quick Ratio is 3.6. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

$25 is Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s average price target while its potential upside is 233.78%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $163.33 average price target and a 48.51% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Myovant Sciences Ltd. is looking more favorable than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 33.4% and 98.8%. 56.5% are Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% are Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Myovant Sciences Ltd. -9.21% -18.18% -59.09% -61.14% -63.47% -56.12% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.35% -13.7% -15.54% -6.62% -13.85% 16.36%

For the past year Myovant Sciences Ltd. has -56.12% weaker performance while Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 16.36% stronger performance.

Summary

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.