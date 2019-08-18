Comparing of MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (MYOS) and Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Since MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOS) and Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) are part of the Drugs – Generic industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MYOS RENS Technology Inc. 1 27.09 N/A -0.40 0.00 Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 15.84 N/A -2.12 0.00

In table 1 we can see MYOS RENS Technology Inc. and Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides MYOS RENS Technology Inc. and Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MYOS RENS Technology Inc. 0.00% -86.6% -65.1% Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -49% -37.7%

Volatility & Risk

MYOS RENS Technology Inc. has a 0.83 beta, while its volatility is 17.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.06 beta is the reason why it is 106.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

MYOS RENS Technology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.5 and a Quick Ratio of 2.1. Competitively, Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.7 and has 6.7 Quick Ratio. Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MYOS RENS Technology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

MYOS RENS Technology Inc. and Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MYOS RENS Technology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $22.5, with potential upside of 87.19%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 5% of MYOS RENS Technology Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 98.05% of Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 24.9% of MYOS RENS Technology Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.4% are Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MYOS RENS Technology Inc. -8.38% -1.61% 16.2% -11.05% 19.53% 7.75% Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11% -7.6% -18.06% -1.31% -60.7% 2.36%

For the past year MYOS RENS Technology Inc. was more bullish than Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors MYOS RENS Technology Inc.

MYOS RENS Technology Inc., a bionutrition and biotherapeutics company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of nutritional and therapeutic products for maintaining and enhancing the health and performance of muscle tissue. The company primarily focuses on developing the products that enhance muscle health and function essential to the management of sarcopenia, cachexia, and degenerative muscle diseases, and as an adjunct to the treatment of obesity. Its products include Re Muscle Health products, a direct-to-consumer portfolio of muscle health bars, meal replacement shakes, and daily supplement powders; and Qurr line of products comprising flavored puddings, powders, and shakes. The company sells its Re Muscle Health products through e-commerce Websites; and Qurr line of products through convenient direct online ordering without a prescription. The company was formerly known as MYOS Corporation and changed its name to MYOS RENS Technology Inc. in March 2016. MYOS RENS Technology Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Cedar Knolls, New Jersey.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing generic versions of complex drugs, biosimilars, and novel therapeutics for autoimmune diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s complex generics programs include Enoxaparin sodium injection, a generic version of Lovenox that is indicated for the prevention and treatment of deep vein thrombosis, as well as supports the treatment of acute coronary syndromes; GLATOPA, a generic version of once-daily COPAXONE for the treatment of patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis; and GLATOPA, a generic product candidate for three-times-weekly COPAXONE. Its biosimilars programs comprise M923, a biosimilar of HUMIRA for the treatment of patients with rheumatoid arthritis, crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, and psoriasis; and M834, a biosimilar of ORENCIA for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and juvenile idiopathic arthritis, as well as other biosimilar candidates. The companyÂ’s novel therapeutics programs include M254, a hyper-sialylated version of intravenous immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, Kawasaki disease, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy; M281, a fully-human monoclonal antibody that blocks the neonatal Fc receptor; and M230, a selective immunomodulator of Fc receptors candidate. It has collaboration and license agreements with Sandoz AG, Mylan Ireland Limited, and CSL Behring Recombinant Facility AG. The company was formerly known as Mimeon, Inc. and changed its name to Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2002. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.