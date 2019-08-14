Comparing of Myomo Inc. (MYO) and Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Myomo Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) and Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Medical Appliances & Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myomo Inc. 1 4.11 N/A -0.82 0.00 Medtronic plc 93 4.49 N/A 3.40 29.96

Demonstrates Myomo Inc. and Medtronic plc earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Myomo Inc. and Medtronic plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myomo Inc. 0.00% -116.3% -97.7% Medtronic plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Myomo Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.8 and a Quick Ratio of 6.6. Competitively, Medtronic plc’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and has 2.1 Quick Ratio. Myomo Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Medtronic plc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Myomo Inc. and Medtronic plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Myomo Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Medtronic plc 0 3 6 2.67

Meanwhile, Medtronic plc’s consensus target price is $104.44, while its potential upside is 1.99%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Myomo Inc. and Medtronic plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 12% and 84%. About 7% of Myomo Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are Medtronic plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Myomo Inc. 11.57% 16.72% -31.15% -50.59% -63.48% -41.67% Medtronic plc -0.38% 3.91% 15.43% 16.07% 14.44% 12.07%

For the past year Myomo Inc. has -41.67% weaker performance while Medtronic plc has 12.07% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Medtronic plc beats Myomo Inc.

Myomo, Inc., a commercial stage medical robotics Company, provides expanded mobility solutions for patients suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis in the United States. The company develops and markets MyoPro, a myoelectric elbow/wrist/hand orthosis that supports an impaired hands and arms of individuals due to a brachial plexus injury, stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, and other upper limb neuromuscular deficits. Myomo, Inc. and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Medtronic plc manufactures and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. The companyÂ’s Cardiac and Vascular Group segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; diagnostics and monitoring devices; mechanical circulatory support, TYRX, and AF products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software. It also provides transcatheter heart valves, percutaneous coronary intervention stents, surgical valve replacement and repair products, endovascular stent grafts, peripheral vascular products, and products to treat superficial and deep venous diseases. Its Minimally Invasive Therapies Group segment offers surgical care, wound closure, electrosurgical, hernia mechanical device, mesh implant, ablation, interventional lung, ventilator, capnography, airway, sensor, monitor, compression, dialysis, enteral feeding, wound care, and medical surgical products; stapling, vessel sealing, fixation, and hardware instruments; and gastrointestinal, temperature management, inhalation therapy, and renal care solutions. The companyÂ’s Restorative Therapies Group segment offers products for spine, bone graft substitutes, biologic products, trauma, implantable neurostimulation therapies, and drug delivery systems for the treatment of chronic pain, movement disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorder, overactive bladder, urinary retention, fecal incontinence, and gastroparesis, as well as products to treat conditions of the ear, nose, and throat; and systems that incorporate energy surgical instruments. It also provides image-guided surgery and intra-operative imaging systems; and therapies for vasculature in and around the brain. The companyÂ’s Diabetes Group segment offers insulin pumps and consumables, continuous glucose monitoring systems, and Web-based therapy management software. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.