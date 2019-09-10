Comparing of MyoKardia Inc. (MYOK) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Both MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MyoKardia Inc. 50 115.90 N/A -2.20 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for MyoKardia Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -20% -18.3% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.01 beta indicates that MyoKardia Inc. is 101.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s 11.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.11 beta.

Liquidity

18 and 18 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MyoKardia Inc. Its rival Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. MyoKardia Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for MyoKardia Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$90 is MyoKardia Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 70.20%. Competitively Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has a consensus target price of $18.5, with potential upside of 72.74%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. seems more appealing than MyoKardia Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both MyoKardia Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.09% and 79.5% respectively. 0.4% are MyoKardia Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% are Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MyoKardia Inc. 0.09% 8.32% 15.46% 29.32% 0.15% 11.4% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69%

For the past year MyoKardia Inc. had bullish trend while Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

MyoKardia Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.