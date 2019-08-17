Comparing of MyoKardia Inc. (MYOK) and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC)

MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MyoKardia Inc. 49 115.19 N/A -2.20 0.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 84 518.15 N/A -6.08 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates MyoKardia Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of MyoKardia Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -20% -18.3% Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.00% -59.3% -45.4%

Volatility & Risk

MyoKardia Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 101.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.01 beta. Competitively, Blueprint Medicines Corporation is 52.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.52 beta.

Liquidity

18 and 18 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MyoKardia Inc. Its rival Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. MyoKardia Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

MyoKardia Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 0 4 3.00

The upside potential is 62.28% for MyoKardia Inc. with consensus price target of $87.5. Competitively Blueprint Medicines Corporation has a consensus price target of $116.75, with potential upside of 38.89%. The results provided earlier shows that MyoKardia Inc. appears more favorable than Blueprint Medicines Corporation, based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.09% of MyoKardia Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 95% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of MyoKardia Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MyoKardia Inc. 0.09% 8.32% 15.46% 29.32% 0.15% 11.4% Blueprint Medicines Corporation -1.24% 3.33% 34.83% 41.26% 70.01% 85.77%

For the past year MyoKardia Inc. was less bullish than Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Summary

MyoKardia Inc. beats Blueprint Medicines Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.