Comparing of Mylan N.V. (MYL) and Evolus Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) and Evolus Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) are two firms in the Drugs – Generic that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mylan N.V. 25 0.83 N/A 0.44 45.88 Evolus Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Mylan N.V. and Evolus Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mylan N.V. 0.00% 2% 0.7% Evolus Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -29.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Mylan N.V. are 1.5 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor Evolus Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.8 and its Quick Ratio is 14.5. Evolus Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Mylan N.V.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Mylan N.V. and Evolus Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mylan N.V. 0 5 9 2.64 Evolus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 89.97% for Mylan N.V. with consensus price target of $34.29. Evolus Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $29 consensus price target and a 56.93% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Mylan N.V. seems more appealing than Evolus Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.9% of Mylan N.V. shares and 20.1% of Evolus Inc. shares. About 0.3% of Mylan N.V.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 56.1% are Evolus Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mylan N.V. -8.41% -25.55% -35.84% -45.74% -47.6% -26.82% Evolus Inc. -8.54% -10.35% -14.35% 46.03% 62.32% 87.14%

For the past year Mylan N.V. had bearish trend while Evolus Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Mylan N.V. beats Evolus Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, brand name, and over-the-counter products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. It offers pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized, and cream or ointment forms. The company also manufactures and sells a portfolio of injectable products across various therapeutic areas, including respiratory and allergy, infectious disease, cardiovascular, oncology, and central nervous system and anesthesia; active pharmaceutical ingredients; antiretroviral therapy products for people living with HIV/AIDS; and products in the therapeutic categories, such as hepatology and critical care. In addition, it provides EpiPen Auto-Injector, which is used to treat severe allergic reactions; Perforomist Inhalation Solution, a formoterol fumarate inhalation solution for the maintenance treatment of bronchoconstriction in chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder patients; ULTIVA, an analgesic agent used during the induction and maintenance of general anesthesia for inpatient and outpatient procedures; and Dymista, which is used for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis. The company markets its products to wholesalers, distributors, retail pharmacy chains, mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations; and independent pharmacies, managed care organizations, hospitals, nursing homes, and pharmacy benefit managers. The company was formerly known as New Moon B.V. Mylan N.V. was founded in 1961 and is based in Hatfield, the United Kingdom.

Evolus, Inc. provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers DWP-450, an injectable 900 kilodalton botulinum toxin type A complex designed to address the needs of the facial aesthetics market. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.