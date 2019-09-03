Comparing of Mylan N.V. (MYL) and Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

This is a contrast between Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) and Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Drugs – Generic and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mylan N.V. 23 0.88 N/A 0.44 47.83 Allergan plc 147 3.35 N/A -21.63 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Mylan N.V. and Allergan plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Mylan N.V. and Allergan plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mylan N.V. 0.00% 2% 0.7% Allergan plc 0.00% -10.8% -7%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.76 beta indicates that Mylan N.V. is 76.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Allergan plc’s beta is 1.63 which is 63.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Mylan N.V. are 1.5 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor Allergan plc’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Mylan N.V. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Allergan plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Mylan N.V. and Allergan plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mylan N.V. 0 1 4 2.80 Allergan plc 0 6 6 2.50

Mylan N.V.’s upside potential currently stands at 48.95% and an $29 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Allergan plc is $171.2, which is potential 7.19% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Mylan N.V. looks more robust than Allergan plc as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Mylan N.V. and Allergan plc are owned by institutional investors at 89.5% and 91.4% respectively. About 0.4% of Mylan N.V.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are Allergan plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mylan N.V. 10.52% 7.51% -22.79% -32.19% -42.99% -23.72% Allergan plc -0.3% -4.19% 10.44% 11.54% -12.77% 20.08%

For the past year Mylan N.V. had bearish trend while Allergan plc had bullish trend.

Summary

Mylan N.V. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Allergan plc.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, brand name, and over-the-counter products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. It offers pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized, and cream or ointment forms. The company also manufactures and sells a portfolio of injectable products across various therapeutic areas, including respiratory and allergy, infectious disease, cardiovascular, oncology, and central nervous system and anesthesia; active pharmaceutical ingredients; antiretroviral therapy products for people living with HIV/AIDS; and products in the therapeutic categories, such as hepatology and critical care. In addition, it provides EpiPen Auto-Injector, which is used to treat severe allergic reactions; Perforomist Inhalation Solution, a formoterol fumarate inhalation solution for the maintenance treatment of bronchoconstriction in chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder patients; ULTIVA, an analgesic agent used during the induction and maintenance of general anesthesia for inpatient and outpatient procedures; and Dymista, which is used for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis. The company markets its products to wholesalers, distributors, retail pharmacy chains, mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations; and independent pharmacies, managed care organizations, hospitals, nursing homes, and pharmacy benefit managers. The company was formerly known as New Moon B.V. Mylan N.V. was founded in 1961 and is based in Hatfield, the United Kingdom.

Allergan plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical aesthetics, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products that provide treatment for the central nervous system, gastroenterology, womenÂ’s health and urology, ophthalmology, neurosciences, medical aesthetics, dermatology, plastic surgery, liver disease, inflammation, metabolic syndromes, and fibrosis, as well as AlzheimerÂ’s disease. It is also involved in developing ocular implants that reduce intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma; medical devices for the correction of prominent ears; and intranasal neurostimulation devices, as well as other dry eye products. In addition, the company distributes generic and branded pharmaceutical products primarily to independent and chain pharmacies, nursing homes, mail order pharmacies, hospitals, clinics, and physician offices. Further, it develops a portfolio of breast implants and tissue expanders; and RM-131 (relamorelin), a peptide ghrelin agonist for the treatment of diabetic gastroparesis. The company has licensing agreement with Assembly Biosciences, Inc.; Mimetogen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Almirall, S.A; Naurex, Inc.; and Merck & Co. The company was formerly known as Actavis plc and changed its name to Allergan plc in June 2015. Allergan plc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.