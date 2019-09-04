Comparing of My Size Inc. (MYSZ) and Finjan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN)

Both My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) and Finjan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio My Size Inc. 1 559.42 N/A -0.07 0.00 Finjan Holdings Inc. 3 6.86 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has My Size Inc. and Finjan Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets My Size Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Finjan Holdings Inc. 0.00% -25.1% -20.6%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

My Size Inc. and Finjan Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 67.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of Finjan Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) My Size Inc. 21.87% -17.24% -22.98% -31.42% -33.46% -28.82% Finjan Holdings Inc. -1.83% -0.92% -28.81% -23.76% -47.69% -14.34%

For the past year My Size Inc. was more bearish than Finjan Holdings Inc.

Summary

My Size Inc. beats Finjan Holdings Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

My Size, Inc., a technology company, engages in the development of applications primarily for apparel business in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application, which enables consumers to create a secure online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; and TrueSize, a mobile application that enables retailers to enhance the online shopping experience of their customers by matching their true measurements with the retailerÂ’s offerings, as well as SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measurer. The company was formerly known as Knowledgetree Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to My Size, Inc. in January 2014. My Size, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Airport City, Israel.

Finjan Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, trojans, and other Web and network threats. Its patented technologies are used in specific cybersecurity technology areas, including endpoint/cloud software, Web gateway/Internet infrastructure, networking equipment markets, and mobile security. The companyÂ’s technology scans and repels the latest and unknown threats to network, Web, and endpoint devices on a real-time basis. It also provides investments in cybersecurity technologies and intellectual property; offers cyber risk and cyber security advisory services; and develops mobile security applications. Finjan Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in East Palo Alto, California.