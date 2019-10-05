Comparing of MV Oil Trust (MVO) and Enservco Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) and Enservco Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MV Oil Trust 7 0.00 7.63M 1.52 5.35 Enservco Corporation N/A 0.00 30.08M -0.04 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of MV Oil Trust and Enservco Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MV Oil Trust 102,968,960.86% 116.5% 116.5% Enservco Corporation 12,017,578,905.31% -52.1% -8.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.52 beta means MV Oil Trust’s volatility is 48.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Enservco Corporation’s 83.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.83 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 10.3% of MV Oil Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 40.2% of Enservco Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 25% of MV Oil Trust’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Enservco Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MV Oil Trust 3.71% 1.25% -7.43% 11.42% -23.66% 15.71% Enservco Corporation -3.07% 16.56% 5.86% -5.44% -55.3% 24.48%

For the past year MV Oil Trust has weaker performance than Enservco Corporation

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties comprise approximately 1,000 producing oil and gas wells, located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services. The company owns and operates a fleet of approximately 650 specialized trucks, trailers, frac tanks, and other well-site related equipment. It operates in the eastern United States region comprising the Southern region of the Marcellus Shale formation and the Utica Shale formation in eastern Ohio; Rocky Mountain Region consisting of eastern Colorado and southern Wyoming, central Wyoming, and western North Dakota and eastern Montana; and the Central United States region, including southwestern Kansas, Texas panhandle, northwestern Oklahoma, and the Eagle Ford Shale in south Texas. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.