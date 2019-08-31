Comparing of Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mustang Bio Inc. 4 -2971.39 N/A -1.24 0.00 Provention Bio Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.93 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Mustang Bio Inc. and Provention Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Provention Bio Inc. 0.00% -83.2% -67.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Mustang Bio Inc. is 5.6 while its Current Ratio is 5.6. Meanwhile, Provention Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 17.5 while its Quick Ratio is 17.5. Provention Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Mustang Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Mustang Bio Inc. and Provention Bio Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Provention Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Mustang Bio Inc.’s upside potential is 77.66% at a $7 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Mustang Bio Inc. and Provention Bio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7.1% and 6.3%. 39.58% are Mustang Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 7.2% of Provention Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74% Provention Bio Inc. -6.05% -15.92% 174.29% 361.64% 164% 496.61%

For the past year Mustang Bio Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Provention Bio Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Provention Bio Inc. beats Mustang Bio Inc.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.