Comparing of Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|4
|-2971.39
|N/A
|-1.24
|0.00
|Provention Bio Inc.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.93
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Mustang Bio Inc. and Provention Bio Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Provention Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|-83.2%
|-67.8%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Mustang Bio Inc. is 5.6 while its Current Ratio is 5.6. Meanwhile, Provention Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 17.5 while its Quick Ratio is 17.5. Provention Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Mustang Bio Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Mustang Bio Inc. and Provention Bio Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Provention Bio Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Mustang Bio Inc.’s upside potential is 77.66% at a $7 average target price.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Mustang Bio Inc. and Provention Bio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7.1% and 6.3%. 39.58% are Mustang Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 7.2% of Provention Bio Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|-9.23%
|-16.67%
|-24.32%
|-10.56%
|-52.27%
|3.74%
|Provention Bio Inc.
|-6.05%
|-15.92%
|174.29%
|361.64%
|164%
|496.61%
For the past year Mustang Bio Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Provention Bio Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Provention Bio Inc. beats Mustang Bio Inc.
Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.
Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.
