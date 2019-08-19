Comparing of Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Both Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mustang Bio Inc. 4 -3147.04 N/A -1.24 0.00 Nektar Therapeutics 34 26.63 N/A 3.52 8.08

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Mustang Bio Inc. and Nektar Therapeutics.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nektar Therapeutics 0.00% 37.6% 29.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mustang Bio Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6. Competitively, Nektar Therapeutics has 14.9 and 14.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Nektar Therapeutics’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mustang Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Mustang Bio Inc. and Nektar Therapeutics.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Nektar Therapeutics 0 2 2 2.50

Mustang Bio Inc.’s average target price is $7, while its potential upside is 79.95%. On the other hand, Nektar Therapeutics’s potential upside is 188.67% and its average target price is $52.25. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Nektar Therapeutics is looking more favorable than Mustang Bio Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.1% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares and 94.8% of Nektar Therapeutics shares. 39.58% are Mustang Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Nektar Therapeutics has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74% Nektar Therapeutics -11.39% -20.57% -10.05% -33.97% -44.23% -13.42%

For the past year Mustang Bio Inc. has 3.74% stronger performance while Nektar Therapeutics has -13.42% weaker performance.

Summary

Nektar Therapeutics beats Mustang Bio Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.