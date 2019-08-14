Comparing of Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO) and Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mustang Bio Inc. 4 -3130.86 N/A -1.24 0.00 Kindred Biosciences Inc. 9 76.14 N/A -1.66 0.00

In table 1 we can see Mustang Bio Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Mustang Bio Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -47%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Mustang Bio Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Its competitor Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.1 and its Quick Ratio is 8.7. Kindred Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Mustang Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Mustang Bio Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 80.88% for Mustang Bio Inc. with consensus target price of $7. Competitively the consensus target price of Kindred Biosciences Inc. is $20.31, which is potential 180.52% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Kindred Biosciences Inc. looks more robust than Mustang Bio Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Mustang Bio Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.1% and 66.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 39.58% of Mustang Bio Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 5.87% are Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74% Kindred Biosciences Inc. 5.9% -18.81% -21.25% -30.76% -49.1% -37.72%

For the past year Mustang Bio Inc. has 3.74% stronger performance while Kindred Biosciences Inc. has -37.72% weaker performance.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.