Comparing of Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX)

Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mustang Bio Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Mustang Bio Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% -65% -58.7% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Mustang Bio Inc. is 6.3 while its Current Ratio is 6.3. Meanwhile, Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 19 while its Quick Ratio is 19. Eidos Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Mustang Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Mustang Bio Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. is $31.33, which is potential -14.28% downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.5% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares and 33.2% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 0.6% of Mustang Bio Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 61.4% are Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mustang Bio Inc. -2.92% 43.53% -10.74% -24.14% -52.44% 35.71% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 2.29% 10.38% 90.11% 104.17% 0% 88.59%

For the past year Mustang Bio Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. beats Mustang Bio Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.