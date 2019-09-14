Comparing of Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX)

As Biotechnology companies, Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mustang Bio Inc. 4 -3731.56 N/A -1.24 0.00 Akari Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

In table 1 we can see Mustang Bio Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -367% -151.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mustang Bio Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6. Competitively, Akari Therapeutics Plc has 1.1 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Mustang Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Mustang Bio Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Akari Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00

Mustang Bio Inc.’s average price target is $7, while its potential upside is 51.84%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.1% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares and 4.9% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares. 39.58% are Mustang Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 57.08% of Akari Therapeutics Plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74% Akari Therapeutics Plc -6.93% -11.74% -45.98% -6% -1.05% 19.75%

For the past year Mustang Bio Inc. has weaker performance than Akari Therapeutics Plc

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Mustang Bio Inc. beats Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.