Comparing of Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) and Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) and Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Specialty Retail Other. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murphy USA Inc. 81 0.22 N/A 5.51 15.26 Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. 15 3.78 N/A 0.76 19.53

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Murphy USA Inc. and Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Murphy USA Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Murphy USA Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Capstar Financial Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murphy USA Inc. 0.00% 23.8% 7.6% Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 5.5% 0.7%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Murphy USA Inc. and Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.4% and 27.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.9% of Murphy USA Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 9.4% of Capstar Financial Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Murphy USA Inc. -2.27% -0.08% 11.86% 5.29% 22.34% 9.67% Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. -1% -4.93% -9.94% -4.13% -23.08% 0.88%

For the past year Murphy USA Inc. has stronger performance than Capstar Financial Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Murphy USA Inc. beats Capstar Financial Holdings Inc.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the holding company for CapStar Bank that provides commercial banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Davidson, Sumner, Williamson, and the surrounding counties in Tennessee. It generates a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses, commercial and consumer real estate loans, construction and land development loans, consumer loans, and other loans. In addition, it offers private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of business clients and other high net worth individuals; and correspondent banking services. Further, the company provides a range of products and services, including 24-hour telephone and online banking, direct deposit, mobile banking, remote deposit, and cash management services, as well as safe deposit boxes for small and medium sized business. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.