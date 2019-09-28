Comparing of Mueller Industries Inc. (MLI) and Valmont Industries Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Mueller Industries Inc. (NYSE:MLI) and Valmont Industries Inc. (NYSE:VMI), both competing one another are Metal Fabrication companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mueller Industries Inc. 27 1.58 54.81M 1.60 18.85 Valmont Industries Inc. 136 1.68 21.13M 4.15 33.14

Table 1 highlights Mueller Industries Inc. and Valmont Industries Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Valmont Industries Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Mueller Industries Inc. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Mueller Industries Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Valmont Industries Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Mueller Industries Inc. and Valmont Industries Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mueller Industries Inc. 199,890,590.81% 16% 6.4% Valmont Industries Inc. 15,493,474.12% 8.8% 3.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.36 beta means Mueller Industries Inc.’s volatility is 36.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Valmont Industries Inc.’s 40.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.4 beta.

Liquidity

Mueller Industries Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Valmont Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 and has 2 Quick Ratio. Mueller Industries Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Valmont Industries Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Mueller Industries Inc. and Valmont Industries Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.8% and 85%. Insiders owned 1.5% of Mueller Industries Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of Valmont Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mueller Industries Inc. -0.53% 2.27% 3.6% 18.53% -5.42% 29.24% Valmont Industries Inc. -1.11% 7.09% 3.86% 7.65% 0.07% 24.02%

For the past year Mueller Industries Inc. was more bullish than Valmont Industries Inc.

Valmont Industries, Inc. produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, Energy and Mining, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, wood, and composite structures and components for the lighting and traffic, wireless communication, and roadway safety industries. This segment produces steel, aluminum and composite pole, tower, and other structures. The Utility Support Structures segment manufactures steel and concrete pole structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications. The Coatings segment provides hot-dipped galvanizing, anodizing, powder coating, and e-coating services. The Energy and Mining segment manufactures industrial access systems; grinding media used in mining operations; and steel structures for use in wind energy and utility transmission applications. The Irrigation segment manufactures agricultural irrigation equipment, and related parts and services under the Valley brand name for the agricultural industry; and tubular products for industrial customers. It serves state and federal governments, contractors, utility and telecommunications companies, manufacturers of commercial lighting fixtures, and large farms, as well as the general manufacturing sectors. Valmont Industries, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.