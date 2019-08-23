Comparing of Mueller Industries Inc. (MLI) and DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

As Metal Fabrication businesses, Mueller Industries Inc. (NYSE:MLI) and DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mueller Industries Inc. 30 0.58 N/A 1.60 18.85 DMC Global Inc. 57 1.56 N/A 2.83 18.47

Table 1 demonstrates Mueller Industries Inc. and DMC Global Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. DMC Global Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Mueller Industries Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Mueller Industries Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than DMC Global Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mueller Industries Inc. 0.00% 16% 6.4% DMC Global Inc. 0.00% 36.7% 20.3%

Risk & Volatility

Mueller Industries Inc.’s 1.36 beta indicates that its volatility is 36.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. DMC Global Inc. has a 0.66 beta and it is 34.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Mueller Industries Inc. is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival DMC Global Inc. is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. Mueller Industries Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than DMC Global Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Mueller Industries Inc. and DMC Global Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mueller Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 DMC Global Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, DMC Global Inc.’s average target price is $64.5, while its potential upside is 55.23%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 92.8% of Mueller Industries Inc. shares and 92.4% of DMC Global Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.5% of Mueller Industries Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of DMC Global Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mueller Industries Inc. -0.53% 2.27% 3.6% 18.53% -5.42% 29.24% DMC Global Inc. -15.55% -17.95% -24.76% 50.68% 30.76% 48.75%

For the past year Mueller Industries Inc. has weaker performance than DMC Global Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors DMC Global Inc. beats Mueller Industries Inc.

DMC Global Inc. operates technical product and process businesses in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment is involved in the production of explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries. The DynaEnergetics segment designs, manufactures, markets, and sells perforating explosives and associated hardware, as well as seismic explosives for the oil and gas industry. This segment also offers carrier tubes and charge tubes, shaped charges, detonating cords, detonators, control panels, and perforating products to large, mid-sized, and small oilfield service companies. The company was formerly known as Dynamic Materials Corporation and changed its name to DMC Global Inc. in November 2016. DMC Global Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.