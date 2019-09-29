Comparing of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (MUDSU) and Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP)

We are contrasting Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDSU) and Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 11 0.00 17.60M 0.09 115.59 Steel Partners Holdings L.P. 13 0.00 5.17M -0.61 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation and Steel Partners Holdings L.P.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 162,812,210.92% 0% 0% Steel Partners Holdings L.P. 39,405,487.80% -1.5% -0.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 0.6. Meanwhile, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 21.1% of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation shares and 30.6% of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.9% of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 0.94% 1.42% 4.37% 6.12% 0% 2.38% Steel Partners Holdings L.P. -2.1% 0.92% -4.19% -2.8% -18.35% 2.28%

For the past year Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation has stronger performance than Steel Partners Holdings L.P.

Summary

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation beats Steel Partners Holdings L.P. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.