Comparing of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (MUDSU) and Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP)

We are contrasting Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDSU) and Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation
|11
|0.00
|17.60M
|0.09
|115.59
|Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
|13
|0.00
|5.17M
|-0.61
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation and Steel Partners Holdings L.P.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation
|162,812,210.92%
|0%
|0%
|Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
|39,405,487.80%
|-1.5%
|-0.3%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 0.6. Meanwhile, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 21.1% of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation shares and 30.6% of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.9% of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation
|0.94%
|1.42%
|4.37%
|6.12%
|0%
|2.38%
|Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
|-2.1%
|0.92%
|-4.19%
|-2.8%
|-18.35%
|2.28%
For the past year Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation has stronger performance than Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
Summary
Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation beats Steel Partners Holdings L.P. on 8 of the 10 factors.
Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.
