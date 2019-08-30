Comparing of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (MUDS) and Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG)

This is a contrast between Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDS) and Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 109.89 Twelve Seas Investment Company 10 0.00 N/A 0.14 72.27

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Twelve Seas Investment Company is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Twelve Seas Investment Company.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Twelve Seas Investment Company 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 67.93% of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation shares and 0% of Twelve Seas Investment Company shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 75.54% of Twelve Seas Investment Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 0.2% 0.79% 1.79% 4.82% 0% 3.44% Twelve Seas Investment Company 0% 0.59% 1.9% 6.15% 0% 3.77%

For the past year Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation has weaker performance than Twelve Seas Investment Company

Summary

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation beats on 4 of the 6 factors Twelve Seas Investment Company.