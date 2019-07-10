Comparing of MTS Systems Corporation (MTSC) and Fitbit Inc. (NYSE:FIT)

MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) and Fitbit Inc. (NYSE:FIT) have been rivals in the Scientific & Technical Instruments for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MTS Systems Corporation 53 1.21 N/A 1.00 56.06 Fitbit Inc. 5 0.73 N/A -0.75 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates MTS Systems Corporation and Fitbit Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of MTS Systems Corporation and Fitbit Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MTS Systems Corporation 0.00% 9.3% 3.7% Fitbit Inc. 0.00% -26.5% -13.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.41 beta indicates that MTS Systems Corporation is 41.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Fitbit Inc.’s beta is 1.62 which is 62.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MTS Systems Corporation are 1.8 and 1.1. Competitively, Fitbit Inc. has 1.9 and 1.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Fitbit Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MTS Systems Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for MTS Systems Corporation and Fitbit Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MTS Systems Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Fitbit Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Fitbit Inc.’s consensus price target is $8, while its potential upside is 82.44%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 99.15% of MTS Systems Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 65% of Fitbit Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.4% of MTS Systems Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of Fitbit Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MTS Systems Corporation -0.8% 1.74% 7.75% 15.54% 6.98% 39.7% Fitbit Inc. 0.99% -8.8% -21.24% -14.77% -2.12% 2.21%

For the past year MTS Systems Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Fitbit Inc.

Summary

MTS Systems Corporation beats Fitbit Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The companyÂ’s Test segment offers road simulators for durability simulation; tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems; moving road-plane systems and balances for aerodynamics measurements in wind tunnels; service to maintain the equipment; systems for the physical characterization of material properties, including ceramics, composites, and steel; and systems to test durability and performance of implants, prostheses, and other medical and dental materials and devices. It also provides products, systems, and software to perform static and fatigue testing of aircraft and space vehicles; products for blades, bearings, and wind turbines; structural engineering systems, such as static and dynamic testing; and seismic simulation tables to test the design of structures and establish building codes. In addition, this segment offers installation, calibration, maintenance, training, and consulting services, as well as various accessories and spare parts. It serves automobile, truck, motorcycle, motorsports vehicle, construction equipment, agricultural equipment, rail, and off-road vehicle manufacturers and their suppliers, as well as power generation, aerospace, bio-medical, wind energy, oil and gas, structural engineering, and other industries. The companyÂ’s Sensors segment offers position, test, industrial, and system sensors for acceleration, position, vibration, motion, pressure, and force measurement, as well as piezoelectric sensors and components for vibration, pressure, and force measurement. It serves automotive, aerospace, industrial, research and development, and other markets. The company sells its products through direct sales and service organizations, and independent representatives and distributors, as well as through catalogs, Internet, etc. MTS Systems Corporation was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Fitbit, Inc. designs and sells connected health and fitness tracking devices. The company offers Fitbit Zip, an entry-level wireless activity tracker that allows users to track daily activity statistics, such as steps, distance, calories burned, and active minutes; Fitbit One, a clippable wireless tracker, which tracks floors climbed and sleep, as well as daily steps, distance, calories burned, and active minutes; and Fitbit Flex 2, a water-resistant fitness wristband that tracks pool swims comprising laps, duration, and calories burned in the Fitbit App. It also provides Fitbit Alta, a customizable wristband that offers call, text, and calendar notifications when paired with the userÂ’s phone and SmartTrack automatic exercise recognition; Fitbit Charge 2, a wireless heart rate and activity wristband; Fitbit Blaze, a smart fitness watch that provides multi-sport functionality, tracks outdoor cycling activity, and run cues; and Fitbit Surge, a fitness watch that features a GPS watch, heart rate tracker, activity tracker, and smartwatch. In addition, the company offers Aria, a Wi-Fi connected scale that tracks weight, body fat percentage, and BMI. Further, it provides Fitbit Accessories that include bands and frames for Fitbit Blaze; bands for Fitbit Charge 2, Fitbit Alta, and Fitbit Flex 2; bangles and pendants for Fitbit Flex 2; colored clips for Fitbit One and Fitbit Zip; and device charging cables, wireless sync dongles, band clasps, sleep bands, and Fitbit apparel. It provides its products through consumer electronics and specialty, e-commerce, mass merchant, department store, club, and sporting goods and outdoors retailers; wireless carriers and distributors; and corporate wellness channels, as well as directly worldwide. The company was formerly known as Healthy Metrics Research, Inc. and changed its name to Fitbit, Inc. in October 2007. Fitbit, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.