Comparing of MTech Acquisition Corp. (MTECU) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in MTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MTECU) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MTech Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00 TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

In table 1 we can see MTech Acquisition Corp. and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MTech Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

MTech Acquisition Corp. and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 9.6% and 46.91%. About 4.07% of MTech Acquisition Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 18.91% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MTech Acquisition Corp. -3.99% -11.68% -9.83% 6.28% 0% 2.3% TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation -0.1% 0.81% 3.53% 0% 0% 3.21%

For the past year MTech Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

MTech Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.