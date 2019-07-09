Comparing of MTech Acquisition Corp. (MTECU) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in MTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MTECU) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|MTech Acquisition Corp.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.04
|0.00
In table 1 we can see MTech Acquisition Corp. and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|MTech Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
MTech Acquisition Corp. and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 9.6% and 46.91%. About 4.07% of MTech Acquisition Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 18.91% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|MTech Acquisition Corp.
|-3.99%
|-11.68%
|-9.83%
|6.28%
|0%
|2.3%
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|-0.1%
|0.81%
|3.53%
|0%
|0%
|3.21%
For the past year MTech Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.
Summary
MTech Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.
