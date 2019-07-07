Comparing of MTech Acquisition Corp. (MTEC) and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM)

MTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MTEC) and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MTech Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of MTech Acquisition Corp. and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has MTech Acquisition Corp. and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MTech Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 52.63% of MTech Acquisition Corp. shares and 0% of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. shares. About 9.64% of MTech Acquisition Corp.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MTech Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.77% 0.89% 1.24% 0% 0.99% Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% -2.56%

For the past year MTech Acquisition Corp. has 0.99% stronger performance while Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. has -2.56% weaker performance.

Summary

MTech Acquisition Corp. beats on 2 of the 3 factors Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.

MTech Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Orlando, Florida.