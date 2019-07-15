Comparing of MTBC Inc. (MTBC) and Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Both MTBC Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) and Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) compete on a level playing field in the Healthcare Information Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MTBC Inc. 5 1.06 N/A -0.62 0.00 Teladoc Health Inc. 60 11.07 N/A -1.52 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for MTBC Inc. and Teladoc Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MTBC Inc. 0.00% -19.2% -15.5% Teladoc Health Inc. 0.00% -11.1% -7.1%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.74 shows that MTBC Inc. is 74.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Teladoc Health Inc.’s 31.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.31 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of MTBC Inc. are 3.2 and 3.1 respectively. Its competitor Teladoc Health Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.5 and its Quick Ratio is 7.5. Teladoc Health Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than MTBC Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given MTBC Inc. and Teladoc Health Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MTBC Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Teladoc Health Inc. 0 1 9 2.90

MTBC Inc. has a 33.14% upside potential and a consensus target price of $6.75. Teladoc Health Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $83.5 average target price and a 18.24% potential upside. Based on the results given earlier, MTBC Inc. is looking more favorable than Teladoc Health Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.6% of MTBC Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Teladoc Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 50.3% of MTBC Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of Teladoc Health Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MTBC Inc. -5.71% 0.2% 7.14% -1.59% 35.25% 30.26% Teladoc Health Inc. -4% 9.38% -11.33% -5.42% 21.86% 19.23%

For the past year MTBC Inc. was more bullish than Teladoc Health Inc.

Summary

Teladoc Health Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors MTBC Inc.

Teladoc, Inc. operates a telehealth platform that provides on-demand healthcare services to its members in the United States. Its solution connects consumers with its physicians and behavioral health professionals that treat a range of conditions and cases, including acute diagnoses, such as upper respiratory infection, urinary tract infection, and sinusitis; dermatological conditions; anxiety; and smoking cessation. The company offers its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone. It serves employers of Fortune 1000 companies, health plans, health systems, and other entities. Teladoc, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.