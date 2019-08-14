Comparing of M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) and The First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) and The First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC). The two are both Regional – Northeast Banks companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M&T Bank Corporation 166 3.22 N/A 12.87 12.76 The First Bancorp Inc. 26 4.32 N/A 2.29 11.45

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. The First Bancorp Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than M&T Bank Corporation. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. M&T Bank Corporation’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than The First Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has M&T Bank Corporation and The First Bancorp Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M&T Bank Corporation 0.00% 12.9% 1.5% The First Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.4% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

M&T Bank Corporation is 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.04. The First Bancorp Inc.’s 38.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.62 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for M&T Bank Corporation and The First Bancorp Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score M&T Bank Corporation 0 5 2 2.29 The First Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 21.50% for M&T Bank Corporation with consensus price target of $175.88.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 85.2% of M&T Bank Corporation shares and 39% of The First Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of M&T Bank Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.7% of The First Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) M&T Bank Corporation 0.32% -3.84% -2.16% -1.16% -6.49% 14.76% The First Bancorp Inc. 0.73% -0.49% -1.09% 1% -14.01% -0.34%

For the past year M&T Bank Corporation has 14.76% stronger performance while The First Bancorp Inc. has -0.34% weaker performance.

Summary

M&T Bank Corporation beats The First Bancorp Inc. on 10 of the 10 factors.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide retail and commercial banking services. The companyÂ’s Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, deposit products, and cash management services to middle-market and large commercial customers. The companyÂ’s Commercial Real Estate segment offers credit services, which are secured by various multifamily residential and commercial real estates; and deposit services. Its Discretionary Portfolio segment provides securities, residential real estate loans, and other assets; short-term and long-term borrowed funds; brokered deposits; and Cayman Islands branch deposits, as well as foreign exchange services. The companyÂ’s Residential Mortgage Banking segment originates and services residential real estate loans for consumers and sells those loans in the secondary market; and purchases servicing rights to loans originated by other entities. Its Retail Banking segment offers demand, savings, and time accounts; consumer installment and automobile loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, and credit cards; investment products, including mutual funds and annuities; and other services. The company also provides trust and wealth management services; fiduciary and custodial services; investment management services; and insurance agency services, as well as reinsures credit life. It offers its services through banking offices, business banking centers, telephone and Internet banking, and automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 799 banking offices in the United States, a commercial banking office in Canada, and an office in the Cayman Islands. M&T Bank Corporation was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.