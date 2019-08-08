Comparing of M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) and Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) and Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY). The two are both Regional – Northeast Banks companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M&T Bank Corporation 166 3.45 N/A 12.87 12.76 Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. 22 2.88 N/A 1.96 11.91

Table 1 highlights M&T Bank Corporation and Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than M&T Bank Corporation. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. M&T Bank Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) and Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M&T Bank Corporation 0.00% 12.9% 1.5% Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 11.1% 1.1%

Volatility & Risk

M&T Bank Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.04 beta. Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. has a 0.69 beta and it is 31.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

M&T Bank Corporation and Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score M&T Bank Corporation 0 5 2 2.29 Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

M&T Bank Corporation has a 16.79% upside potential and an average target price of $175.88.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.2% of M&T Bank Corporation shares and 53.1% of Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. shares. About 0.4% of M&T Bank Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2% of Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) M&T Bank Corporation 0.32% -3.84% -2.16% -1.16% -6.49% 14.76% Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. 1.96% 3.63% 12.45% 4.23% -20.74% 10.12%

For the past year M&T Bank Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 10 factors M&T Bank Corporation beats Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide retail and commercial banking services. The companyÂ’s Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, deposit products, and cash management services to middle-market and large commercial customers. The companyÂ’s Commercial Real Estate segment offers credit services, which are secured by various multifamily residential and commercial real estates; and deposit services. Its Discretionary Portfolio segment provides securities, residential real estate loans, and other assets; short-term and long-term borrowed funds; brokered deposits; and Cayman Islands branch deposits, as well as foreign exchange services. The companyÂ’s Residential Mortgage Banking segment originates and services residential real estate loans for consumers and sells those loans in the secondary market; and purchases servicing rights to loans originated by other entities. Its Retail Banking segment offers demand, savings, and time accounts; consumer installment and automobile loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, and credit cards; investment products, including mutual funds and annuities; and other services. The company also provides trust and wealth management services; fiduciary and custodial services; investment management services; and insurance agency services, as well as reinsures credit life. It offers its services through banking offices, business banking centers, telephone and Internet banking, and automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 799 banking offices in the United States, a commercial banking office in Canada, and an office in the Cayman Islands. M&T Bank Corporation was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides various business and consumer banking services. It accepts demand, money market, time, and saving accounts. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; industrial loans; construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial real estate investor, residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans. In addition, it provides personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, and real estate settlement services; and sells non-deposit investment products. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 26 full service financial centers located in York, Cumberland, and Lancaster counties in Pennsylvania, as well as Baltimore, Harford, and Carroll counties in Maryland. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.