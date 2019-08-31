Comparing of MSB Financial Corp. (MSBF) and Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

MSB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MSBF) and Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) have been rivals in the Savings & Loans for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSB Financial Corp. 17 4.46 N/A 0.81 20.04 Washington Federal Inc. 33 5.20 N/A 2.57 14.24

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for MSB Financial Corp. and Washington Federal Inc. Washington Federal Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to MSB Financial Corp. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. MSB Financial Corp. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us MSB Financial Corp. and Washington Federal Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSB Financial Corp. 0.00% 6.4% 0.7% Washington Federal Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 1.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.34 beta means MSB Financial Corp.’s volatility is 66.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Washington Federal Inc.’s 1.15 beta is the reason why it is 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both MSB Financial Corp. and Washington Federal Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21.7% and 88.2% respectively. MSB Financial Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 1.3%. Comparatively, 0.1% are Washington Federal Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MSB Financial Corp. 2.19% 4.84% -5.3% -8.71% -22.15% -8.96% Washington Federal Inc. 1.39% 5.27% 11.39% 25.23% 9.19% 36.95%

For the past year MSB Financial Corp. has -8.96% weaker performance while Washington Federal Inc. has 36.95% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Washington Federal Inc. beats MSB Financial Corp.

MSB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Millington Bank that provides various banking products and services in New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts; savings accounts, such as regular passbook, statement, money market, club accounts, and six-level tiered savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and fixed or variable rate individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family real estate mortgage loans, commercial and multi-family real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans consisting of new and used automobile loans, secured and unsecured personal loans, account loans, and overdraft lines of credit. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Millington, New Jersey.