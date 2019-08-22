Comparing of MSB Financial Corp. (MSBF) and PB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PBBI)

This is a contrast between MSB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MSBF) and PB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PBBI) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Savings & Loans and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSB Financial Corp. 17 4.67 N/A 0.81 20.04 PB Bancorp Inc. 11 4.78 N/A 0.59 19.12

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of MSB Financial Corp. and PB Bancorp Inc. PB Bancorp Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than MSB Financial Corp. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. MSB Financial Corp. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than PB Bancorp Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has MSB Financial Corp. and PB Bancorp Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSB Financial Corp. 0.00% 6.4% 0.7% PB Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 5% 0.8%

Volatility and Risk

MSB Financial Corp. has a 0.34 beta, while its volatility is 66.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. PB Bancorp Inc.’s 84.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.16 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 21.7% of MSB Financial Corp. shares and 36.7% of PB Bancorp Inc. shares. MSB Financial Corp.’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. Insiders Comparatively, held 19.21% of PB Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MSB Financial Corp. 2.19% 4.84% -5.3% -8.71% -22.15% -8.96% PB Bancorp Inc. -1.83% -1.79% -0.97% 6.84% 7.6% 4.07%

For the past year MSB Financial Corp. has -8.96% weaker performance while PB Bancorp Inc. has 4.07% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors MSB Financial Corp. beats PB Bancorp Inc.

MSB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Millington Bank that provides various banking products and services in New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts; savings accounts, such as regular passbook, statement, money market, club accounts, and six-level tiered savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and fixed or variable rate individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family real estate mortgage loans, commercial and multi-family real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans consisting of new and used automobile loans, secured and unsecured personal loans, account loans, and overdraft lines of credit. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Millington, New Jersey.

PB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company of Putnam Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small business customers primarily in Connecticut. It offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and fixed-term certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises residential real estate loans, including one-to four-family mortgage loans, residential construction loans, second mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; commercial real estate loans comprising multi-family real estate loans; commercial loans, such as term loans and revolving lines of credit; and consumer and other loans, such as loans on new and used automobiles, loans secured by deposit accounts, and unsecured personal loans. In addition, it invests in securities. As of July 7, 2016, PB Bancorp, Inc. operated through its eight full-service offices and a full-service loan center in Putnam, Connecticut. The company was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Putnam, Connecticut.