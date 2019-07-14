Comparing of MRC Global Inc. (MRC) and ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO)

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) and ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO) compete with each other in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MRC Global Inc. 16 0.34 N/A 0.52 31.57 ION Geophysical Corporation 11 0.75 N/A -5.21 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates MRC Global Inc. and ION Geophysical Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has MRC Global Inc. and ION Geophysical Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MRC Global Inc. 0.00% 6.9% 1.9% ION Geophysical Corporation 0.00% -170.7% -20.4%

Risk & Volatility

MRC Global Inc. has a 1.91 beta, while its volatility is 91.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. ION Geophysical Corporation’s 3.69 beta is the reason why it is 269.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MRC Global Inc. are 2.5 and 1.1. Competitively, ION Geophysical Corporation has 1.2 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. MRC Global Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ION Geophysical Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

MRC Global Inc. and ION Geophysical Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MRC Global Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 ION Geophysical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

MRC Global Inc. has a 26.11% upside potential and an average price target of $21.25.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 8.27% of MRC Global Inc. shares and 57.2% of ION Geophysical Corporation shares. 2% are MRC Global Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% are ION Geophysical Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MRC Global Inc. -1.84% -11.14% 0.92% 1.66% -17.98% 35% ION Geophysical Corporation -7.42% -23.9% -15.65% 0.98% -61.67% 99.81%

For the past year MRC Global Inc. was less bullish than ION Geophysical Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors MRC Global Inc. beats ION Geophysical Corporation.

MRC Global Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and related products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products. The company also provides carbon steel fittings and flanges comprising carbon weld fittings, flanges, and piping components; stainless, alloy, and corrosion resistant pipes, tubing, fittings, and flanges; and carbon line pipes. In addition, it offers natural gas distribution products, including risers, meters, polyethylene pipes and fittings, and various other components and industrial supplies; oilfield and industrial supplies and completion equipment, such as high density polyethylene pipes, fittings, and rods; and specialized production equipment comprising tanks and separators. Further, the company provides various services, such as product testing, manufacturer assessments, multiple daily deliveries, volume purchasing, inventory and zone store management and warehousing, technical support, training, just-in-time delivery, truck stocking, order consolidation, product tagging, and system interfaces. Its products are used in the construction, maintenance, repair, and overhaul of equipment used in extreme operating conditions, including high pressure, high/low temperature, and high corrosive and abrasive environments. The company was formerly known as McJunkin Red Man Holding Corporation and changed its name to MRC Global Inc. in January 2012. MRC Global Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

ION Geophysical Corporation provides geoscience products, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: E&P Technology & Services, E&P Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Services. The E&P Technology & Services segment offers services to manage the entire seismic process, from survey planning and design to data acquisition and management, to final subsurface imaging and reservoir characterization. This segment also provides data processing and imaging services to help its exploration and production customers for reducing exploration and production risk, evaluating and developing reservoirs, and increase production. The E&P Operations Optimization segment provides command and control software systems, related software and services for towed marine streamer and ocean bottom seismic operations, as well as for survey design. This segment also manufactures and repairs marine towed streamer acquisition and positioning systems, and analog geophone sensors. The Ocean Bottom Services segment offers survey design, planning, and optimization services to maximize seismic image quality, operational efficiency, and safety; superior imaging services; and data processing, interpretation, and reservoir services This segment also manufactures re-deployable ocean bottom cable seismic data acquisition systems. ION Geophysical Corporation markets and sells its services and products through direct sales force and third-party sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Input/Output, Inc. and changed its name to ION Geophysical Corporation in 2007. ION Geophysical Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.