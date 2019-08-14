Comparing of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) and Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

We are comparing Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) and Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Savings & Loans companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mr. Cooper Group Inc. 10 1.01 N/A 9.47 0.80 Brookline Bancorp Inc. 15 4.05 N/A 1.07 13.85

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. and Brookline Bancorp Inc. Brookline Bancorp Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Mr. Cooper Group Inc. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Brookline Bancorp Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mr. Cooper Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Brookline Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 1.1%

Risk & Volatility

Mr. Cooper Group Inc.’s 0.55 beta indicates that its volatility is 45.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Brookline Bancorp Inc.’s 0.87 beta is the reason why it is 13.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. and Brookline Bancorp Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mr. Cooper Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Brookline Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. is $12, with potential upside of 31.87%. Meanwhile, Brookline Bancorp Inc.’s consensus target price is $15.5, while its potential upside is 12.56%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. seems more appealing than Brookline Bancorp Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 85.2% of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. shares and 79% of Brookline Bancorp Inc. shares. Mr. Cooper Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.7%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Brookline Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mr. Cooper Group Inc. 1.06% -5.82% -16.37% -50.03% -55.34% -34.79% Brookline Bancorp Inc. -1.4% -2.5% -0.47% -1.2% -18.74% 7.31%

For the past year Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has -34.79% weaker performance while Brookline Bancorp Inc. has 7.31% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Brookline Bancorp Inc. beats Mr. Cooper Group Inc.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. It offers home loan servicers focused on delivering various servicing and lending products, services, and technologies. The company provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents, and mortgage companies. It operates primarily under the Mr. Cooper and Xome brands. The company was formerly known as WMIH Corp. and changed its name to Mr. Cooper Group Inc. in October 2018. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. is based in Coppell, Texas.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand checking, NOW, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers loans, such as first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; and loans and leases used to finance equipment used by small businesses. In addition, it provides financing for construction and development projects, home equity, and other consumer loans; and cash management and investment advisory services, as well as invests in debt and equity securities. The company operates through a network of 50 full-service banking offices located in Greater Boston, the north shore of Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.