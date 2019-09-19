Comparing of Moxian Inc. (MOXC) and Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Moxian Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) and Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) have been rivals in the Internet Information Providers for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moxian Inc. 2 61.05 N/A -0.37 0.00 Match Group Inc. 69 11.93 N/A 1.71 43.93

Table 1 demonstrates Moxian Inc. and Match Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Moxian Inc. and Match Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moxian Inc. 0.00% 53.8% -767.7% Match Group Inc. 0.00% 136.2% 22.8%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.33 beta indicates that Moxian Inc. is 33.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Match Group Inc.’s 72.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.28 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Moxian Inc. and Match Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moxian Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Match Group Inc. 0 3 2 2.40

Match Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $85 consensus price target and a 7.38% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.08% of Moxian Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 90.2% of Match Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 56.13% of Moxian Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 23.6% of Match Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moxian Inc. 2.56% -17.01% 76.99% -27.27% -77.65% 17.3% Match Group Inc. -3.51% 9.26% 24.57% 43.52% 124.54% 76.03%

For the past year Moxian Inc. was less bullish than Match Group Inc.

Summary

Match Group Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Moxian Inc.

Moxian, Inc. operates a social network online-to-offline platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform primarily in China. The companyÂ’s products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It offers Moxian+ User App, which provides access to a social media platform with a package of services, such as MO-Talk, a voice chat service; News Center with daily news items; Game Center that enables users to play games and earn MO-Points; MerchantsÂ’ Stores, which enable users to shop; and MO-Shake that allows users shake their phone to win Merchant sponsored vouchers, MO-Coins or MO-Points, and coupons, discounts, or admission to other events hosted by merchant clients. The company also provides Moxian+ Business App for merchant clients, which allows merchants to manage their presence within the platform, as well as plan a campaign, offer discounts, manage payments, and receive analytics. In addition, it offers social customer relationship management, marketing, event hosting, and vouchers and product listing services, as well as offers analytics reports. Moxian, Inc. serves small and medium sized enterprises. The company was formerly known as Moxian China, Inc. and changed its name to Moxian, Inc. in July 2015. Moxian, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products. The company operates in two segments, Dating and Non-dating. It operates a portfolio of approximately 45 brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Twoo, OurTime, BlackPeopleMeet, and LoveScout24. The company offers its dating products through its Websites and applications in 42 languages approximately in 190 countries. It also provides various test preparation, academic tutoring, and college counseling services. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Match Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of IAC/InterActiveCorp.