Comparing of Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (MPVD) and Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Since Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (NASDAQ:MPVD) and Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) are part of the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Taseko Mines Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.08 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. and Taseko Mines Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. and Taseko Mines Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Taseko Mines Limited 0.00% -7.2% -2.6%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 18.01% of Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. shares and 22.5% of Taseko Mines Limited shares. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 30.91%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.3% of Taseko Mines Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. -6.44% -13.46% -14.29% -23.08% -64% -37.35% Taseko Mines Limited -4.28% -12.64% -33.17% -16.56% -48.54% -2.09%

For the past year Mountain Province Diamonds Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Taseko Mines Limited.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. beats Taseko Mines Limited.

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc., a diamond mining company, focuses on mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The companyÂ’s primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho KuÃ© project comprising four mining leases covering an area of approximately 10,353 acres located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc. and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. in October 2000. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper mine located in central British Columbia. The company also has interests in the Aley niobium, Harmony gold, and New Prosperity gold-copper projects situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in central Arizona. Taseko Mines Limited was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.