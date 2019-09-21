Comparing of Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (MPVD) and Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP)

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (NASDAQ:MPVD) and Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Industrial Metals & Minerals. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Natural Resource Partners L.P. 36 1.50 N/A 4.98 5.95

Table 1 demonstrates Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. and Natural Resource Partners L.P.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Natural Resource Partners L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 18.01% of Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. shares and 37.6% of Natural Resource Partners L.P. shares. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 30.91%. Comparatively, 15.7% are Natural Resource Partners L.P.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. -6.44% -13.46% -14.29% -23.08% -64% -37.35% Natural Resource Partners L.P. -11.35% -18.45% -27.35% -20.75% -3.94% -20.87%

For the past year Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. was more bearish than Natural Resource Partners L.P.

Summary

Natural Resource Partners L.P. beats Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc., a diamond mining company, focuses on mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The companyÂ’s primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho KuÃ© project comprising four mining leases covering an area of approximately 10,353 acres located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc. and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. in October 2000. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.