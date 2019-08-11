Comparing of Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (MPVD) and Golden Minerals Company (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)

Both Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (NASDAQ:MPVD) and Golden Minerals Company (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) compete on a level playing field in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Golden Minerals Company N/A 3.48 N/A -0.04 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. and Golden Minerals Company.

Profitability

Table 2 has Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. and Golden Minerals Company’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Golden Minerals Company 0.00% -47.8% -28.3%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 18.01% of Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. shares and 45.9% of Golden Minerals Company shares. Insiders owned 30.91% of Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.44% are Golden Minerals Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. -6.44% -13.46% -14.29% -23.08% -64% -37.35% Golden Minerals Company -5.02% -16.14% -12.91% -32.55% -13.04% 7.26%

For the past year Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. had bearish trend while Golden Minerals Company had bullish trend.

Summary

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. beats Golden Minerals Company on 4 of the 7 factors.

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc., a diamond mining company, focuses on mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The companyÂ’s primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho KuÃ© project comprising four mining leases covering an area of approximately 10,353 acres located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc. and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. in October 2000. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.