Comparing of Motus GI Holdings Inc. (MOTS) and Viveve Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) and Viveve Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE). The two are both Medical Appliances & Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motus GI Holdings Inc. 3 26464.63 N/A -1.20 0.00 Viveve Medical Inc. N/A 0.27 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Motus GI Holdings Inc. and Viveve Medical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) and Viveve Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motus GI Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Viveve Medical Inc. 0.00% 0% -113.4%

Liquidity

Motus GI Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.4 and 6.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Viveve Medical Inc. are 4 and 3.4 respectively. Motus GI Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Viveve Medical Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 37.7% of Motus GI Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 66.1% of Viveve Medical Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.3% of Motus GI Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Viveve Medical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Motus GI Holdings Inc. -5.26% -9.7% -32.5% -34.94% -61.59% -13.18% Viveve Medical Inc. 1.18% -54.83% -67.74% -85.17% -91.65% -83.62%

For the past year Motus GI Holdings Inc. was less bearish than Viveve Medical Inc.

Summary

Motus GI Holdings Inc. beats Viveve Medical Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System. Its Pure-Vu System is designed to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Viveve Medical, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal laxity. The company offers Geneveve, a non-invasive solution that includes the Viveve System, a radio frequency generator; a reusable hand piece and single-use treatment tip; and other consumable accessories. It markets its products through sales employees and distributors in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. Viveve Medical, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.