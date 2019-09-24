Comparing of Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) and Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

We are contrasting Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE:MSI) and Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motorola Solutions Inc. 158 3.68 N/A 5.32 31.17 Inseego Corp. 5 1.90 N/A -0.11 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motorola Solutions Inc. 0.00% -75.2% 10.7% Inseego Corp. 0.00% 18% -4.7%

Motorola Solutions Inc.’s current beta is 0.57 and it happens to be 43.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Inseego Corp.’s 56.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.44 beta.

The current Quick Ratio of Motorola Solutions Inc. is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.2. Meanwhile, Inseego Corp. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Inseego Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Motorola Solutions Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Motorola Solutions Inc. 1 0 4 2.80 Inseego Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The shares of both Motorola Solutions Inc. and Inseego Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 88.4% and 65.7% respectively. 0.2% are Motorola Solutions Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of Inseego Corp.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Motorola Solutions Inc. -0.97% -0.56% 16.28% 42.08% 37.75% 44.26% Inseego Corp. 2.77% 5.91% 9.94% 0.19% 188.89% 25.3%

Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers. This segmentÂ’s products include two-way portable radios and vehicle-mounted radios; accessories, such as speaker microphones, batteries, earpieces, headsets, carry cases, and cables; software features and upgrades; and radio network core and central processing software, base stations, consoles, repeaters, and software applications and features. The Services segment provides integration services, such as implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications; and managed and support services, such as repair, technical support, and hardware maintenance services, as well as network monitoring, software maintenance, and cyber security services across radio network technologies, command center consoles, and smart public safety solutions. This segment also offers Integrated Digital Enhanced Network (iDEN), a push-to-talk technology, as well as provides iDEN services, including hardware and software maintenance services for its legacy iDEN customers. The company was formerly known as Motorola, Inc. and changed its name to Motorola Solutions, Inc. in January 2011. Motorola Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Inseego Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) and solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) worldwide. It sells telematics solutions, including fleet management, asset tracking and monitoring, stolen vehicle recovery, and usage-based insurance platforms under the Ctrack brand; and connectivity solutions and device management services. The company sells SaaS, software, and service solutions across multiple IoT vertical markets, including fleet management and vehicle telematics, usage-based insurance, stolen vehicle recovery, asset tracking and monitoring, business connectivity, and device management. Its platforms provide a way to order, connect, and manage remote assets; and improve business operations. The companyÂ’s SaaS delivery platforms include Ctrack platforms, which provide fleet, vehicle, asset, and other SaaS telematics; Crossroads platform, which provides IoT device management and service enablement; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted SaaS platform that helps organizations manage the selection, deployment, and spend of their wireless assets, saving money on personnel, and telecom expenses. Its integrated telematics and mobile tracking hardware is sold as an enabler for its Ctrack SaaS delivery platforms; and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices collect and control critical vehicle data and driver behaviors, and deliver that information to the cloud. Its customers comprise wireless operators, distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and companies. The company was formerly known as Novatel Wireless Inc. and changed its name to Inseego Corp. in November 2016. Inseego Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.