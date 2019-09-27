Comparing of Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) and Casa Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)

Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE:MSI) and Casa Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Communication Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motorola Solutions Inc. 173 2.10 164.92M 5.32 31.17 Casa Systems Inc. 7 0.00 28.64M 0.42 15.73

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Casa Systems Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Motorola Solutions Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Motorola Solutions Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motorola Solutions Inc. 95,142,494.52% -75.2% 10.7% Casa Systems Inc. 430,030,030.03% 47.9% 8.3%

Liquidity

Motorola Solutions Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Casa Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.1 and has 4.2 Quick Ratio. Casa Systems Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Motorola Solutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Motorola Solutions Inc. and Casa Systems Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Motorola Solutions Inc. 1 0 4 2.80 Casa Systems Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The average target price of Motorola Solutions Inc. is $169, with potential downside of -1.96%. Competitively Casa Systems Inc. has an average target price of $9.5, with potential upside of 25.83%. The information presented earlier suggests that Casa Systems Inc. looks more robust than Motorola Solutions Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 88.4% of Motorola Solutions Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 68.6% of Casa Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Motorola Solutions Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.1% are Casa Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Motorola Solutions Inc. -0.97% -0.56% 16.28% 42.08% 37.75% 44.26% Casa Systems Inc. -3.51% 3.29% -30.99% -43.63% -54.58% -49.81%

For the past year Motorola Solutions Inc. had bullish trend while Casa Systems Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 11 of the 15 factors Motorola Solutions Inc. beats Casa Systems Inc.

Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers. This segmentÂ’s products include two-way portable radios and vehicle-mounted radios; accessories, such as speaker microphones, batteries, earpieces, headsets, carry cases, and cables; software features and upgrades; and radio network core and central processing software, base stations, consoles, repeaters, and software applications and features. The Services segment provides integration services, such as implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications; and managed and support services, such as repair, technical support, and hardware maintenance services, as well as network monitoring, software maintenance, and cyber security services across radio network technologies, command center consoles, and smart public safety solutions. This segment also offers Integrated Digital Enhanced Network (iDEN), a push-to-talk technology, as well as provides iDEN services, including hardware and software maintenance services for its legacy iDEN customers. The company was formerly known as Motorola, Inc. and changed its name to Motorola Solutions, Inc. in January 2011. Motorola Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Casa Systems, Inc. provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The company offers converged cable access platform solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds. It also provides solutions for next-generation distributed and virtualized architectures in cable operator, fixed telecom, and wireless networks. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.