Comparing of Motif Bio plc (MTFB) and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

We will be comparing the differences between Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB) and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motif Bio plc 1 0.00 N/A -1.44 0.00 Zogenix Inc. 45 1697.34 N/A -3.26 0.00

Table 1 highlights Motif Bio plc and Zogenix Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motif Bio plc 0.00% 0% 0% Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -28.1% -22%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Motif Bio plc and Zogenix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Motif Bio plc 0 0 0 0.00 Zogenix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Meanwhile, Zogenix Inc.’s average target price is $61, while its potential upside is 48.38%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Motif Bio plc and Zogenix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.46% and 0% respectively. Competitively, 0.3% are Zogenix Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Motif Bio plc -2.36% -5.74% -72.7% -93.75% -92.68% -90.47% Zogenix Inc. -0.88% -0.37% 25.25% 13.47% -14.67% 32.12%

For the past year Motif Bio plc had bearish trend while Zogenix Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Zogenix Inc. beats Motif Bio plc on 5 of the 8 factors.

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis. Motif Bio plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.